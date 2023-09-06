comScore

Brand Makers

Nykaa leadership upheaval continues; VP Sachin Kataria exits

Sachin Kataria managed brand sourcing, sales, content, growth, partnerships, marketing and business development at Nykaa.

By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2023 6:12 PM
Nykaa leadership upheaval continues; VP Sachin Kataria exits
Sachin Kataria began his career at Tata Consultancy Services and then moved to Unilever. He was also worked at firms like udaan and First Principles.

Exits at home-grown e-commerce company Nykaa continue. Sachin Kataria, the vice president of Nykaa PRO, has left the company. He led brand sourcing, sales, content, growth, partnerships, marketing and business development at Nykaa.

Kataria began his career at Tata Consultancy Services and then moved to Unilever. He was also worked at firms like udaan and First Principles.

In August 2022, Reena Chhabra stepped down as the chief executive officer. During her stint at Nykaa, she helped take the private label to more households, introduced new product lines and expanded distribution.

In April 2023, Shalini Raghavan, who led the company as chief marketing officer put in her papers. Kingshuk Basu, senior vice president of retail, Sumant Kasliwal, senior VP of the fashion unit, Aditya Sandhu from the B2B sales department, Sachin Kataria, VP - e-commerce; and Shantanu Prakash, VP - marketing and communications too moved on from their positions.


Tags
First Published on Sep 6, 2023 9:59 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Samsung appoints Shirish Agarwal as director - marketing

Samsung appoints Shirish Agarwal as director - marketing

Brand Makers

Oyo India CEO, Europe head quit ahead of planned IPO

Oyo India CEO, Europe head quit ahead of planned IPO

Brand Makers

Understanding a market is not possible by sitting in air-conditioned rooms in Bombay: Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey

Understanding a market is not possible by sitting in air-conditioned rooms in Bombay: Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey

Brand Makers

Way2News appoints Abhishek Jaggi as national sales head

Way2News appoints Abhishek Jaggi as national sales head

Brand Makers

Nishant Jain moves on from BharatPe

Nishant Jain moves on from BharatPe

Brand Makers

Anjana Ghosh moves on from Xotik Frujus

Anjana Ghosh moves on from Xotik Frujus

Brand Makers

AnyMind Group appoints Riddhi Gupta as lead - gaming

AnyMind Group appoints Riddhi Gupta as lead - gaming