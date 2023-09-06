Nykaa leadership upheaval continues; VP Sachin Kataria exits

Exits at home-grown e-commerce company Nykaa continue. Sachin Kataria, the vice president of Nykaa PRO, has left the company. He led brand sourcing, sales, content, growth, partnerships, marketing and business development at Nykaa.
Kataria began his career at Tata Consultancy Services and then moved to Unilever. He was also worked at firms like udaan and First Principles.
In August 2022, Reena Chhabra stepped down as the chief executive officer. During her stint at Nykaa, she helped take the private label to more households, introduced new product lines and expanded distribution.
In April 2023, Shalini Raghavan, who led the company as chief marketing officer put in her papers. Kingshuk Basu, senior vice president of retail, Sumant Kasliwal, senior VP of the fashion unit, Aditya Sandhu from the B2B sales department, Sachin Kataria, VP - e-commerce; and Shantanu Prakash, VP - marketing and communications too moved on from their positions.