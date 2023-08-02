comScore

Nykaa CMO Shalini Raghavan quits; Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar takes charge

Shalini Raghavan is among six executives who have resigned since April as per the company.

Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar stepped up to take direct oversight of the marketing function, given its criticality, as per the report. Shalini Raghavan was the CMO at L’Oréal India for around two years before she joined Nykaa.

The chief marketing officer of Indian cosmetics and fashion ecommerce major Nykaa has quit the company. Chief Marketing Officer Shalini Raghavan is among six executives who have resigned since April, the company said, as per a Reuters report. The report added that the key departures have come as competition intensifies in the fast-growing sector.

The others who have quit are Kingshuk Basu, a senior vice president (VP) for retail; Sumant Kasliwal, senior VP in the fashion unit; Aditya Sandhu from the business-to-business sales unit; VP Sachin Kataria from the e-commerce business; and Shantanu Prakash, VP for marketing and communications.

Raghavan was the CMO at L’Oréal India for around two years before she joined Nykaa. With over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, Raghavan joined L'Oréal from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). She has worked in leadership roles in marketing and business development of brands such as Lux and Lakmé, and was the global brand director (Asian and African) of Dove Masterbrand.


