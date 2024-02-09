Ogilvy Health ropes in Renata Maia as chief creative officer

Renata Maia has been appointed chief creative officer for Ogilvy Health. With over two decades of experience in producing campaigns across consumer, health & wellness, and pharmaceutical brands, Maia will oversee the creative product across all Ogilvy Health offerings including brand development, strategy, experience and innovation, public relations and influence, medical education, and market access. In addition, she will join Ogilvy's Worldwide Creative Council.

Kim Johnson, global CEO of Ogilvy Health, said: “As we think about all the ways we can harness the power of creativity to make a transformative impact on the world’s well-being, it is easy to see how valuable someone like Renata will be. She is an exceptional storyteller whose passion, optimism, and collaborative nature are infectious. Couple that with her extensive experience working not only with pharma and health & wellness brands but also with a range of consumer brands, and I can only begin to imagine what we can achieve alongside our portfolio of clients.”

Liz Taylor, Ogilvy’s global CCO, added: “Renata has earned a reputation for bringing impact to life through thought-provoking and beautifully crafted work. We share a belief that our industry should not only imbue science and technology with meaning but also unlock ideas that can deliver true transformation in people’s lives. I am thrilled to have her stepping into this role and can’t wait to see the value she will bring to Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council.”

“The combination of science and imagination can unlock ideas that affect people in such an intimate way. It is what excites me about working in the expanding field of health, there are endless opportunities for creativity to make an impact,” Maia said. “The energy at Ogilvy is palpable and I am personally inspired to be joining a diverse team of leaders, unified by a desire to do the best work of their lives and make a difference in the world while doing it.”

Maia joins from Wunderman Thompson Health where she was the agency’s first global chief creative officer. She spent much of her career at WPP agencies including Y&R and Grey where she worked on a range of consumer brands from Pantene and Cover Girl to Timex, Kmart, and Colgate-Palmolive. During her 10 years at Y&R she served as regional creative director overseeing 19 countries and led three creative centers of excellence. In 2019 she decided to join IPG Health’s Area 23 where she brought her passion for creativity and the power of storytelling to a sector that truly impacts people’s lives. During that period, she worked on some of the industry’s biggest pharma and health & wellness accounts including Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, GSK, Pfizer, and Allergan among others.

Maia has been involved in the 50/50 Initiative from the Art Directors Club whose goal is to bring equal gender representation to the creative industries, specifically in award show juries, speaking engagements and boards of directors.