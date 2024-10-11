Partha Basu appointed as Managing Director of Ashirwad by Aliaxis

ADVERTISEMENT
Ashirwad by Aliaxis, a leading provider of pipes and fittings, has named Partha Basu as its new Managing Director, as per reports.
The move was announced by the company's global headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Basu, who was previously the acting divisional CEO for India, will now spearhead the Bengaluru-based company's workforce of 5,000 employees.
Basu brings extensive experience in leadership, finance, supply chain, and business transformation to the role. With a career spanning over three decades, he has held prominent positions at major corporations such as AkzoNobel, Coca-Cola, and KPMG.
Basu is a CMA (Certified Management Accountant), DBF (Diploma in Business Finance), and certified professional coach, with an executive certificate in General Management from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.
Expressing his vision for the future, Basu said, "I look forward to building a performance-driven culture while upholding the company’s inclusive values."