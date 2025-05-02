HDFC Life elevates Pritika Shah to EVP and head of marketing & CSR

ADVERTISEMENT
HDFC Life has announced the elevation of Pritika Shah to the position of Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of Marketing & CSR.
Shah, who has been with HDFC Life for nearly 12 years, expressed her excitement over her new role on LinkedIn.
With a rich career spanning over 20 years, Shah brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Before becoming EVP, she was the Senior Vice President of Marketing and CRM at HDFC Life, where she played a crucial role in driving customer relationship strategies and brand positioning.
Shah's extensive experience includes roles at top financial institutions such as Aditya Birla Capital, Bharti AXA, and GE Money, as well as stints in the consumer sector with brands like Pizza hut and Dabur. This diverse background positions her well to oversee the company's marketing strategies, brand initiatives, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs in her new capacity.
As EVP and Head of Marketing & CSR, Shah is set to lead HDFC Life's efforts to further solidify its standing as a trusted leader in the Indian life insurance market.