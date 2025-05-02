Sahil Sethi of P&G Health Care India steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
After more than 14 years with Procter & Gamble, Sahil Sethi, Senior Marketing Director at P&G Health Care India, has announced his exit from the company.
He confirmed his departure on LinkedIn, reflecting on the deep professional and personal impact of his time with the FMCG giant.
Joining P&G in 2011 as an Assistant Brand Manager for Asia Pet Care, Sethi rose through the ranks, taking on leadership roles across key P&G business verticals and geographies.
Before leading the marketing at P&G Health Care India from 2022, he served as Head of Marketing for Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam (MSV), overseeing categories from health care and hair care to home care and food.
An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, with a B.Tech in Computer Science from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Sethi is known for combining data-driven brand strategy with human-centric storytelling.