            

Sanjay Khanna takes over as Chairman and MD of BPCL

By  Storyboard18May 1, 2025 3:27 PM
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced that Sanjay Khanna, currently Director (Refineries), has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of Krishnakumar Gopalan on April 30.

The transition marks a significant moment for the oil major as it continues to drive modernization, petrochemical expansion and energy diversification.

Khanna, a seasoned industry leader with over 30 years of experience, has been instrumental in spearheading key refinery upgrades across BPCL’s Mumbai, Kochi and Numaligarh facilities. He is credited with anchoring the company’s first niche petrochemical project, the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP), positioning BPCL in the high-value petrochemical space.

Apart from his core responsibilities, Khanna also serves as Director on the Boards of Bharat Petro Resources and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals. He currently chairs the 'Technical Committee for Petroleum Refineries' under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), reinforcing his pivotal role in shaping the sector’s technical roadmap.

An alumnus of NIT Tiruchirapalli in Chemical Engineering and a postgraduate in Finance Management from Mumbai University, Khanna brings a blend of technical depth and financial acumen to BPCL’s leadership.

In another key development, Raj Kumar Dubey, Director (HR), has been assigned additional charge as Director (Marketing). Dubey's appointment reflects BPCL’s internal talent continuity strategy at a time when the company is expanding its energy portfolio and deepening customer engagement.


