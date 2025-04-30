            

Aviva India appoints Suresh Mahalingam as Chairperson

Suresh Mahalingam has been associated with Aviva since July 2020, serving as an independent director on the Board.

By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2025 3:28 PM
Aviva India appoints Suresh Mahalingam as Chairperson
With over 30 years of leadership experience across the BFSI and FMCG sectors, Suresh Mahalingam has been instrumental in building, scaling, and transforming businesses in highly dynamic and competitive markets.

Aviva Life Insurance Company India announced the appointment of Suresh Mahalingam as its new chairperson.

Mahalingam has been associated with Aviva since July 2020, serving as an independent director on the board.

Speaking on his appointment, Mahalingam said, “I’m happy to take up the new role as Chairperson of Aviva India. I look forward to working closely with the Board and executive leadership team. I am sincerely grateful to the Board members and shareholders for their continued trust and support. I remain committed to driving Aviva India’s sustained growth, resilience, and long-term value creation.”

With over 30 years of leadership experience across the BFSI and FMCG sectors, Mahalingam has been instrumental in building, scaling, and transforming businesses in highly dynamic and competitive markets.

In addition, he actively mentors emerging organizations and regularly shares his insights as a keynote speaker at leading industry platforms.


Tags
First Published on Apr 30, 2025 3:28 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Sujatha V Kumar quits Visa as head of marketing for India and South Asia

Sujatha V Kumar quits Visa as head of marketing for India and South Asia

Brand Makers

Varun Beverages' Q1 profit soars 35% to Rs 726 crore

Varun Beverages' Q1 profit soars 35% to Rs 726 crore

Brand Makers

Arundhati Bhattacharya awarded Padma Shri for contributions to banking and technology

Arundhati Bhattacharya awarded Padma Shri for contributions to banking and technology

Brand Makers

‘Liberation Day’ to ‘Strategic Uncertainty’: All the ways Donald Trump branded his 2025 trade tariffs

‘Liberation Day’ to ‘Strategic Uncertainty’: All the ways Donald Trump branded his 2025 trade tariffs

Brand Makers

Leadership reshuffle at Bajaj Finserv; Manish Jain, Sidhant Dadwal, Harjeet to take Deputy CEO roles

Leadership reshuffle at Bajaj Finserv; Manish Jain, Sidhant Dadwal, Harjeet to take Deputy CEO roles

Brand Makers

Suzuki Motor Corporation's former chairman Osamu Suzuki conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Suzuki Motor Corporation's former chairman Osamu Suzuki conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Brand Makers

Rajiv Bajaj: The MD who learnt business from life, not Harvard

Rajiv Bajaj: The MD who learnt business from life, not Harvard