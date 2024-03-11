Pepperfry onboards Mahip Dwivedi as VP - marketing and head of marketing

Pepperfry, the e-commerce furniture and home goods company, announced the appointment of Mahip Dwivedi as the new vice president of marketing. In his role as the head of marketing, Dwivedi, who assumed office on 20th December 2023, will spearhead the organisation’s marketing strategy, brand communication, performance marketing, retention, and public relations functions.

He holds an MBA degree from MS Ramaiah Institute of Management in Bangalore and brings over 14 years of extensive experience in digital and performance marketing to Pepperfry. Prior to joining the ecommerce furniture company, he served as the chief marketing officer at Tyke Investment & the Head of Performance Marketing & SEO Growth at Flipkart. Dwivedi has led and executed multiple campaigns and initiatives to drive user acquisition, retention, and engagement for various brand like Big basket and Commonfloor, among others.

Ashish Shah, chief executive officer at Pepperfry, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mahip Dwivedi to the Pepperfry family as our new Head of Marketing. Mahip’s wealth of experience and proven track record in driving successful marketing campaigns aligns seamlessly with our vision for Pepperfry's future growth and innovation. We are excited about the invaluable contributions he will bring to the table. We eagerly await the positive impact Mahip’s expertise will have in steering Pepperfry towards unprecedented success.”