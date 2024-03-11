comScore            

IAMAI's DNB committee appoints Happilo's Vikas D Nahar as chair; Smytten's Swagat Sarangi to be co-chair

Vikas D Nahar is the founder & chief executive officer, Happilo, and Swagat Sarangi is the co-founder, Smytten. They have been appointed to chair IAMAI.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2024 12:03 PM
The IAMAI Digitally Native Brands Committee contributes towards the progress and growth of the digital consumer brands sector through policy engagements with governmental departments, regulatory bodies, opinion leaders and industry captains. The committee engages in key sectoral issues pertaining to logistics and supply chain, marketing and advertisement and regulations hampering industry efficiency. (From left to right: Vikas D Nahar and Swagat Sarangi)

The Digitally Native Brands (DNB) Committee of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Vikas D Nahar, founder & chief executive officer, Happilo, as the new Chair, and Swagat Sarangi, co-founder, Smytten, as the new co-chair, following their election to the posts.

The IAMAI Digitally Native Brands Committee contributes towards the progress and growth of the digital consumer brands sector through policy engagements with governmental departments, regulatory bodies, opinion leaders and industry captains. The committee engages in key sectoral issues pertaining to logistics and supply chain, marketing and advertisement and regulations hampering industry efficiency.

Nahar said, “As I step into the esteemed position of Chairperson of the DNB Committee within IAMAI, I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me. The election represents not only a transition of leadership but also a reaffirmation of our shared dedication to the growth and progress of our industry. With heartfelt gratitude, I envision fostering collaboration, innovation, and ethical standards, knowing that together, we can make a lasting impact on the future of digital businesses. Let's embark on this journey with gratitude and determination, knowing that our collective efforts today will shape tomorrow's success.”

The DNB Committee co-chair Swagat Sarangi shared his perspective on the potential of India's Digitally Native Brands sector and consumer brands, stating, “I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Co-Chair for the Digitally Native Brands Committee. There can't be a better time in India to build consumer brands. I hope to contribute meaningfully to the ecosystem, fostering collaboration and ensuring better access and support from all stakeholders for the digitally native brands."


First Published on Mar 11, 2024 11:43 AM

