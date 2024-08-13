            

      PNB MetLife appoints Sourabh Lohtia as CMO

      Sourabh Lohtia will be overseeing Corporate Communications, Corporate Social responsibility (CSR), e-Commerce business, Customer Experience Management, and marketing functions

      By  Storyboard18Aug 13, 2024 1:53 PM
      Sourabh Lohtia, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at PNB MetLife

      Life insurance company PNB MetLife has appointed Sourabh Lohtia as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer effective August 1, 2024.

      Lohtia will be overseeing Corporate Communications, Corporate Social responsibility (CSR), e-Commerce business, Customer Experience Management, and marketing functions.

      Before this, Lohtia served as the Director and Business Head of Bancassurance Retail and Head of Business Development at PNB MetLife.

      He has nearly two decades of experience in the life insurance industry.

      On the appointment of Lohtia as the CMO, PNB MetLife MD and CEO Sameer Bansal said, "Sourabh's leadership, innovative approach, and focus on customers have helped propel PNB MetLife’s brand to new heights, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. With his expanded responsibilities, he will also play an important role in advancing our CSR initiatives and expanding our e-commerce business, contributing significantly to our continued growth and success".

      "I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to enhance the customer experience, and strengthen our brand and reputation," Lohtia said.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 13, 2024 1:53 PM

