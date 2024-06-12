            

      Polycab India appoints Ashish Kakkar as CHRO and Executive President

      Previously, Ashish Kakkar led ICICI Home Finance Company as chief human resources officer.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2024 11:19 AM
      Having profound experience in human resources, his expertise lies in business partnering, change management, leadership development and operational excellence who actively explores ways to influence leaders, managers, and teams to realise their full potential.

      Ashish Kakkar, who led ICICI Home Finance Company as chief human resources officer, has been appointed by Polycab India as CHRO and executive president.

      He started his career at PepsiCo India and went on to work across ICICI Prudential AMC, 3i Infotech etc.


