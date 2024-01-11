Rana Barua promoted to Group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia

Havas India has promoted Rana Barua to South East and North Asia. Barua’s career spans nearly three decades, including the last five years spent overseeing Havas’ India operations, comprising over 2,000 people across Havas Creative Network and Havas Media Network. The expansion of Barua’s scope adds nine additional markets under his leadership in his new role as Group CEO India, South East and North Asia.

Speaking about his new role, Barua said, “I am extremely excited and thankful to the global leadership team for entrusting me with this additional responsibility. These nine distinct markets in South East & North Asia, provide multiple and diverse occasions for collaboration for both our global and local clients. I look forward to working closely with the regional teams and each country’s leadership to create more meaningful engagements and opportunities for our talent and clients.”

Alberto Canteli will continue as chairman and CEO Havas Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, and Middle East, while taking on new responsibilities driving special projects in coordination with Donna Murphy, global CEO, Havas Creative Network and Havas Health & You.

On his responsibilities, Canteli, shared, “During moments like these of continued disruption and transformation, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to combine my regional responsibilities in Europe and the Middle East with a new role that will facilitate a closer collaboration with our global leadership team. AI, Web 3.0 and Blockchain among other advancements, will have a strong impact on our industry and it will be a privilege to contribute to the transformation and turnaround of our business moving forward.”