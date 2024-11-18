            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • salman-khan-confronts-ashneer-grover-on-bigg-boss-18-over-doglapan-claims-47748

      Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18 over "doglapan" claims

      Former BharatPe MD faces the heat as Salman sets the record straight on public remarks during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 18, 2024 4:29 PM
      Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18 over "doglapan" claims
      The exchange, captured on national television, went viral, with netizens poking fun at Ashneer Grover’s rare moment of humility. (Left to Right: Salman Khan, Ashneer Grover)

      Ashneer Grover, former Shark Tank India judge and ex-MD of BharatPe, has once again grabbed headlines—this time for a dramatic confrontation with Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan.

      During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman called out Grover for his earlier comments on their association, leaving the outspoken entrepreneur visibly shaken.

      The clash centered around remarks Grover made during a podcast, where he claimed to have negotiated Khan's endorsement fee for BharatPe in 2019, likening it to bargaining for vegetables.

      Salman, addressing these claims, labelled them as "doglapan" (hypocrisy) and denied any personal camaraderie with Grover. “I heard you talking about me. You said, 'We have signed him for this much.' You also gave the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?" the actor questioned, asserting that the only interaction between them was professional.

      Grover, attempting to defuse the tension, called hiring Salman “one of the smartest moves” he had made, while conceding that his podcast remarks “didn’t come across correctly.”

      The exchange, captured on national television, went viral, with netizens poking fun at Grover’s rare moment of humility. Known for his fiery persona, Grover’s subdued apology left many viewers surprised.

      One user commented on YouTube, "Never mess with Bhai." Another funnily added, "Situation of shark in front of Blue Whale."

      For context, Salman Khan was signed as BharatPe’s brand ambassador in 2019 during Grover’s tenure. Despite the partnership, Grover alleged in the podcast that Salman’s team had denied him a photo with the star, prompting a cheeky comment about Salman’s “attitude.”


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 18, 2024 4:29 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head

      HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head

      Brand Makers

      Rajiv Bajaj and Piyush Pandey on the difference between established brands and startups

      Rajiv Bajaj and Piyush Pandey on the difference between established brands and startups

      Brand Makers

      Former Unilever exec Sandeep Tanwani takes over as Pidilite’s CMO

      Former Unilever exec Sandeep Tanwani takes over as Pidilite’s CMO

      Brand Makers

      Deep Bajaj steps down as Sirona co-founder after Rs 450 crore acquisition by Good Glamm

      Deep Bajaj steps down as Sirona co-founder after Rs 450 crore acquisition by Good Glamm

      Brand Makers

      India is the heartbeat of Unilever; unequivocally crucial to drive growth: Esi Eggleston Bracey of Unilever

      India is the heartbeat of Unilever; unequivocally crucial to drive growth: Esi Eggleston Bracey of Unilever

      Brand Makers

      ZEE board sets higher performance targets for MD and CEO Punit Goenka

      ZEE board sets higher performance targets for MD and CEO Punit Goenka

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Hyundai Motor, HCLTech, Daimler India and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Hyundai Motor, HCLTech, Daimler India and more