Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18 over "doglapan" claims

Ashneer Grover, former Shark Tank India judge and ex-MD of BharatPe, has once again grabbed headlines—this time for a dramatic confrontation with Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman called out Grover for his earlier comments on their association, leaving the outspoken entrepreneur visibly shaken.

The clash centered around remarks Grover made during a podcast, where he claimed to have negotiated Khan's endorsement fee for BharatPe in 2019, likening it to bargaining for vegetables.

Salman, addressing these claims, labelled them as "doglapan" (hypocrisy) and denied any personal camaraderie with Grover. “I heard you talking about me. You said, 'We have signed him for this much.' You also gave the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?" the actor questioned, asserting that the only interaction between them was professional.

Grover, attempting to defuse the tension, called hiring Salman “one of the smartest moves” he had made, while conceding that his podcast remarks “didn’t come across correctly.”

The exchange, captured on national television, went viral, with netizens poking fun at Grover’s rare moment of humility. Known for his fiery persona, Grover’s subdued apology left many viewers surprised.

One user commented on YouTube, "Never mess with Bhai." Another funnily added, "Situation of shark in front of Blue Whale."