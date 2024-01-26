comScore

Samina Hamied to step down from Cipla

Samina Hamied worked as the executive vice chairperson.

Jan 26, 2024
Samina Hamied started her career with Goldman Sachs at the investment management division. She rose to become the division’s associate and also looked after consultant relations.

Samina Hamied, who led the pharmaceutical company Cipla as executive vice chairperson will step down from her position on March 31. However, she will continue to function as the non-executive director.

As the executive vice chairperson, Hamied looked after board and governance issues, and after the company’s strategic priorities. At Cipla, Hamied also chaired the Inclusion & Diversity Council.

During the board meeting which was held on Thursday, Cipla brought Balram Bhargava on board as an additional and independent director of the company for a period of five years which starts from April 1, 2024.

Her innings at Cipla began as executive director and global head - strategy, M&A, new ventures.

Hamied started her career with Goldman Sachs at the investment management division. She rose to become the division’s associate and also looked after consultant relations.

She holds an MSc in international accounting and finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science.


First Published on Jan 26, 2024

