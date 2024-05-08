            

      Scam alert! Fake ads impersonating Palki Sharma of Firstpost

      Bringing attention to the false ads, Palki Sharma posted on X and alerted the users. In her post, she said, “This is a scam. A lot of you have shared these posts with me in the last few days. (Thanks for flagging!) My photos are being misused and such fraudulent ads are being circulated on Facebook. Despite complaints, @Meta has not taken action.”

      By  Storyboard18May 8, 2024 6:50 PM
      Scam alert! Fake ads impersonating Palki Sharma of Firstpost
      Palki Sharma does not provide any investment advice or stock market course through WhatsApp or any other social media platform. She is not associated with any group offering stock recommendations or financial advice, and people are urged to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities immediately.

      Firstpost has issued an alert about fraudulent ads involving the misuse of the name and image of its Managing Editor, Palki Sharma by cyber criminals. Individuals have been deceived through false ads on social media, particularly Facebook and Instagram, claiming to offer stock market courses by Palki Sharma.

      Bringing attention to the false ads, Palki Sharma posted on X and alerted the users. In her post, she said, “This is a scam. A lot of you have shared these posts with me in the last few days. (Thanks for flagging!) My photos are being misused and such fraudulent ads are being circulated on Facebook. Despite complaints, @Meta has not taken action.”

      Palki Sharma does not provide any investment advice or stock market course through WhatsApp or any other social media platform. She is not associated with any group offering stock recommendations or financial advice, and people are urged to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities immediately.

      To avoid falling victim to such fraud, it is recommended to ignore advice from unknown sources, verify information from official sources, and maintain secure practices for personal and financial transactions. It is important not to trust any information shared through unofficial channels and sources. In case of any suspicious activity, Firstpost advises people to report it to the appropriate authorities immediately.

      For further information and to report fraudulent activities, please visit www.cybercrime.gov.in or contact the helpline number – 1930 or the cyber cell of the local police department.

      Link to the post on X:


      Tags
      First Published on May 8, 2024 6:50 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Amazon Prime Video confirms Aparna Purohit's exit

      Amazon Prime Video confirms Aparna Purohit's exit

      Brand Makers

      Tata Digital undergoes organisational restructuring

      Tata Digital undergoes organisational restructuring

      Brand Makers

      Gupshup appointments Salim Ali as chief marketing officer

      Gupshup appointments Salim Ali as chief marketing officer

      Brand Makers

      Leadership changes at ZEEL: CRO Atul Das steps down, Anil Malhotra to succeed

      Leadership changes at ZEEL: CRO Atul Das steps down, Anil Malhotra to succeed

      Brand Makers

      Lights, camera, politics! Indian film celebrities that embraced the political limelight

      Lights, camera, politics! Indian film celebrities that embraced the political limelight

      Brand Makers

      Havas India elevates key leaders across Havas Creative Network India

      Havas India elevates key leaders across Havas Creative Network India

      Brand Makers

      Mayur Hola joins Swiggy as vice president - brand

      Mayur Hola joins Swiggy as vice president - brand