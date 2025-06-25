            
Nitin Saluja joins LEGO group as Director of Government & Public Affairs

With over a decade of experience in public policy, Saluja brings a wealth of expertise from leading global tech firms.

By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2025 3:09 PM
LEGO Group has appointed Nitin Saluja as its new Director – Government & Public Affairs, marking a significant hire as the company strengthens its policy and advocacy efforts in India. Saluja announced the move via a post on LinkedIn.

With over a decade of experience in public policy, Saluja brings a wealth of expertise from leading global tech firms. Most recently, he spent five years at Amazon India, where he served as Senior Manager for Public Policy. During his tenure, he led engagement across a wide portfolio—ranging from e-commerce operations and digital media (including Prime Video), to corporate reputation management, taxation, and crisis response.

Prior to Amazon, Saluja held the position of Director of Public Policy at ByteDance, where he steered regulatory and strategic outreach initiatives for TikTok in India. His earlier stint at Facebook (now Meta) saw him managing policy programs for India, South & Central Asia, focusing on election integrity, civic engagement, and grassroots campaigns.

Saluja’s career also includes advisory roles with public institutions and multilateral organizations. He worked with the Ministry of Electronics & IT as an executive consultant, contributed to social media and citizen engagement strategy at NISG, and served as a consultant at The World Bank. He began his career as an analyst in Ernst & Young’s Risk Advisory Services.

With LEGO’s increasing focus on emerging markets like India, Saluja’s appointment is expected to bolster the company’s engagement with policymakers and stakeholders, especially amid evolving regulatory landscapes in areas like digital engagement, sustainability, and child safety.


    First Published on Jun 25, 2025 3:09 PM

