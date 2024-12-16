            

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD and GVP

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan was the CEO of Airtel’s domestic B2B business. Before Airtel, he held the position of President and MD of Dell India.

By  Storyboard18Dec 16, 2024 4:51 PM
ServiceNow has announced the appointment of Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director (MD) and Group Vice President (GVP), ServiceNow India and SAARC business, effective 6 January 2025.

Lakshminarayanan was the CEO of Airtel’s domestic B2B business. Before Airtel, he held the position of President and MD of Dell India. As MD and GVP, ServiceNow India and SAARC business, Lakshminarayanan will play a pivotal role in solidifying ServiceNow’s position across the APAC region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ganesh to ServiceNow to lead our India business into its next phase of growth,” said Detlef Krause, President APAC, ServiceNow. “India remains a key priority for ServiceNow, and Ganesh’s expertise and leadership will further enhance our ability to deliver value to our customers in this dynamic market.”

“India is a critical market for ServiceNow, and I’m excited to lead the team through its next chapter of growth, driving innovation and delivering transformative results for our customers,” said Lakshminarayanan said.

Based out of Bengaluru, Ganesh will lead ServiceNow’s business teams in India and will commence his role starting 6 January 2025.


First Published on Dec 16, 2024 4:51 PM

