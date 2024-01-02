SOGI onboards former MIB secretary Yashvardhan Sinha and tech policy lawyer Shivani Jha

The Skilled Online Games Institute (SOGI) today announced the onboarding of Yashvardhan Sinha, IFS, a distinguished diplomat, and former Chief Information Commissioner of India, to its Advisory Board, effective January 1, 2024. With a diplomatic career spanning over 37 years, he brings invaluable insights from his roles as India's High Commissioner in the UK and Sri Lanka, Ambassador in Venezuela, and Consul General of India in Dubai.

In the Ministry of External Affairs, he served as Deputy Secretary, Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary dealing with Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. Sinha's appointment is a strategic move for SOGI as it aims to position itself as a global thought leader in the skilled online games industry. His wealth of experience will contribute to shaping SOGI's approach towards regulatory frameworks, leveraging perspectives from diverse sectors.

Accompanying him on SOGI’s board is Shivani Jha, a dynamic tech policy lawyer and the leader of the E-Gamers & Players Welfare Association (EPWA). Her tireless advocacy for players' rights aligns seamlessly with SOGI's mission to foster a comprehensive understanding of the skilled online games industry. With the mission of bridging the gap between online gamers, industry stakeholders, and the government, under Shivani’s leadership EPWA strongly emphasises research and representation. Her addition to SOGI’s board of advisors will be critical to ensuring the right representation for skilled players in the online games sector.

Amrit Kiran Singh, President of SOGI, expressed enthusiasm about these strategic additions, stating, "Yashvardhan Sinha's diplomatic acumen and Shivani Jha's dedication to players' welfare will strengthen SOGI's mission to become a globally respected institution in the online gaming space. With these two appointments SOGI moves closer to its ambition of being one of the most respected voices in the formulation of policy concerning the Skilled Online Games space by being the only comprehensive repository of information related to all aspects of the Skilled Online Games industry, across the world.”

In its efforts to be the most comprehensive repository of information related to all aspects of the Skilled Online Games industry, SOGI aims to harness the perspectives of regulators, skilled online games players, mental health experts, cyber security experts, members of the judiciary, Skilled Online Games industry associations and Skilled Online Games companies. These two appointments are in line with SOGI’s aim of being one of the most comprehensive voices in the formulation of policy concerning the Skilled Online Games space.

He further added, “The lack of adequate basic information in the public domain has led to undue attention on the negative aspects of the Skilled Online Games industry, dominating the discussion. This is detrimental to our nation's interests as the global size of the industry is almost three times the size of the movie and music industry put together. And, unlike the fast-food industry or the alcoholic beverage industry, these negative aspects can be minimized through strategic use of technology. At SOGI we aim to address this situation by making a comprehensive body of information easily accessible to all stakeholders to provide for a balanced debate enabling an appropriate regulatory framework to be put in place, which is what India needs.”

Yashvardhan Sinha shared his excitement about joining SOGI’s board, saying, "Stepping into the realm of SOGI, I'm energized by the possibilities that lie ahead for the Skilled Online Games industry. The Skilled Online Games industry is a force with tremendous economic potential, and I hope to contribute to help in shaping policies that harness this potential responsibly. "