Sport is a passport to the World: Vijay Amritraj calls for cultural shift in India

Tennis icon Vijay Amritraj captivated audiences at the Rising Bharat Summit 2025, reflecting on his journey from a young Indian tennis hopeful to a global sports ambassador — and what India must do to become a sporting superpower. Amritraj emphasized how his life and career have mirrored India’s rise on the world stage.

“You’re always going to be Indian — it’s in your heart, it’s in your head,” he said, recalling how the Indian diaspora’s warmth helped him stay grounded while living abroad.

Despite his many accolades, Amritraj voiced concern about India’s current tennis landscape, expressing regret that the country has “fallen off the map” in global tennis. He highlighted a cultural mindset that often sees sports as secondary to academics, joking, “You play tennis, but what do you do for a living?” He added with a smile that his grandmother used to ask, “Why do you go so far to lose?”

Yet, Amritraj’s own journey reflects the power of sport to transform lives. “Nothing I could have done in seven decades could have bettered what sport has given me,” he said, crediting tennis for opportunities, exposure, and personal growth.

Calling for a cultural shift, Amritraj stressed the importance of public-private partnerships, stronger infrastructure, and most importantly, family support. “Parents must be willing to take a chance on sport — even at the cost of traditional education,” he urged.

Drawing from personal experience, he believes sport is not just about winning — it’s about character, resilience, and the courage to evolve. His father's commitment to tennis into his 80s, he said, proved that sport isn’t something you retire from — it’s something you live. “Sport is not just a game — it's a passport to the world and a lifelong teacher,” Amritraj said. “For India to truly lead, sport must be prioritized — from households to national institutions.”

Beyond tennis, Amritraj has worn many hats — UN Messenger of Peace, actor in a James Bond film, and commentator. “Impossible is nothing,” he said, urging youth to embrace reinvention and challenges.