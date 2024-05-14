Sundar Pichai's first-ever LinkedIn post: What did the Google boss say?

Google chief Sundar Pichai shared his first-ever post on LinkedIn, a platform owned by Microsoft. Pichai shared, "For my first-ever LinkedIn post, I thought I’d share a sneak peek of the Shoreline Amphitheatre stage, as we put some finishing touches on our keynote for Google I/O tomorrow. Can’t wait to see those seats filled with developers from around the world who are building the next generation of AI experiences."

He added, "Excited to join Demis Hassabis Elizabeth Reid Sissie H. James Manyika and others on stage. We'll share how our Gemini models are bringing breakthrough AI capabilities to people through our products, as well as innovation across safety, research, infrastructure…we’re going to talk about it all. Tune in if you can — 10 a.m. PT tomorrow!"

LinkedIn connects the world’s professionals, has more than 1 billion members and has offices around the globe.

Earlier this month, Microsoft Corp. and LinkedIn released the 2024 Work Trend Index, a joint report on the state of AI at work titled, “AI at work is here. Now comes the hard part.” The research — based on a survey of 31,000 people across 31 countries, labor and hiring trends on LinkedIn, trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals, and research with Fortune 500 customers — shows how, just one year in, AI is influencing the way people work, lead and hire around the world.

Microsoft also announced new capabilities in Copilot for Microsoft 365, and LinkedIn made free more than 50 learning courses for LinkedIn Premium subscribers designed to empower professionals at all levels to advance their AI aptitude.