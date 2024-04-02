Table Space appoints Megha Agarwal as CMO

Tablespace, a provider of managed office space solutions, has appointed Megha Agarwal as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Agarwal will spearhead Tablespace's brand-building, marketing, and growth initiatives as the company enters its next expansion phase. Agarwal was previously with WeWork India as head of brand and marketing, public relations and partnerships.

“Today's dynamic market necessitates a multifaceted brand presence. Megha's experience across diverse categories, and markets and her strong expertise in full-spectrum marketing make her an asset in crafting a powerful brand vision for investors and consumers. With Megha leading the marketing function for Table Space, we're confident in achieving our goal of becoming the undisputed market leader in premium, managed office solutions.” said Amit Banerji, Chief Executive Officer of Table Space.

Agarwal joined CavinKare as a management trainee and went on to work at Unilever. As the global marketing manager - nutrition (Horlicks, Boost and Adult Nutrition), she led the marketing for nutrition category globally for 13 markets with a plan to roll out in 20 new markets.

She worked closely with regional and global ecommerce partners like Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, Grab etc to build a strong e-com first brand. She led the marketing, creative and media calendar for the brand - worked with KOL's and a strong social first mindset to create high engagement for the brand.