      Axis Capital appoints Atul Mehra as MD and CEO

      Atul Mehra will be overseeing both the investment banking and institutional equities businesses of Axis Capital.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2024 5:37 PM
      Atul Mehra is a veteran deal maker and was the Jt. MD at JM Financial Ltd. He has experience of more than 32 years with relationships across leading Indian corporates.

      Axis Capital, one of India’s investment banks has appointed Atul Mehra as the managing director and chief executive officer (designate), subject to receipt of requisite approvals. Mehra will be overseeing both the investment banking and institutional equities businesses of Axis Capital.

      Salil Pitale, who served as the managing director and co-chief executive officer for five years has decided to move on.

      Mehra is a veteran deal maker and was the Jt. MD at JM Financial Ltd. He has experience of more than 32 years with relationships across leading Indian corporates. In conjunction with Mehra’s appointment, Axis Capital is also delighted to welcome Parag Gude, a Morgan Stanley veteran as the COO – Institutional Equities and Dhaval Desai as head – cash equities.

      Welcoming Atul Mehra to Axis family, Amitabh Chaudhry, chairperson, Axis Capital Ltd. said, “Over the past decade, Axis Capital has led the ECM and Advisory league tables, increased market share in Equities and Derivatives and built a strong Research team. In line with Axis Bank’s stated objective of strengthening the investment banking and institutional equities businesses, I am delighted to welcome Atul to Axis Capital. I am confident that Atul will strengthen the business and further cement its leadership position. We would also like to thank Salil for his contribution and wish him the very best.”

      On the appointment, Mehra said, “Indian Investment Banking landscape is at an inflection point with the India story finding resonance across the globe. Leading an investment bank like Axis Capital is a very exciting proposition. The foundation of Axis Capital is the robust network of premier institutional investors spanning India, the US, Europe, the Far East & the Middle East. These relationships have been nurtured through continuous engagement, leveraging comprehensive research capabilities and unique market insights provided by the extensive network of Axis Capital and Axis Bank with Indian organizations.”


      First Published on Apr 1, 2024 5:37 PM

