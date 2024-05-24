            

      Tanya Dubash to lead the Godrej Industries Group's brand management

      Nyrika Holkar, executive director, will lead Godrej Enterprises Group, comprising Godrej & Boyce, and its affiliates.

      By  Storyboard18May 24, 2024 12:11 PM
      The Godrej family that controls the homegrown locks-to-soap conglomerate reached an agreement to split the company into two branches. The family has decided to restructure its shareholding within the conglomerate, dividing operations into two distinct entities: Godrej Enterprises and Godrej Industries.

      Tanya Dubash, who is Godrej Industries executive director, will lead Godrej Industries Group’s brand management. The list includes Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties, which are all listed companies, as put down by ET report.

      Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir will stay at the helm of the listed entities which will come under Godrej Industries. Cousin Jamshyd Godrej gets the control of unlisted companies and the land bank which will come under Godrej Enterprises.

      The agreement submitted to the exchanges addresses issues of Royalty, Brand Usage and Land Bank development.

      As explained by the ET report, Godrej Enterprises and Godrej Industries will have the liberty to rebrand at their discretion.


      First Published on May 24, 2024 12:11 PM

