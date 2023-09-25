TIPS appoints Hari Nair as chief executive officer

Tips Industries Limited (TIPS), a public-listed music-company, has appointed Hari Nair as the company’s new chief executive officer. Nair brings in 25 years of overall experience, of which the last two decades were spent in the music ecosystem. With this appointment, TIPS aims to strengthen its core leadership team, as well as focus on driving revenues further, be it through increasing its music distribution capabilities or expanding into new domains of music monetization.

Nair will be responsible for leading the company into its next phase of growth, amidst the fast-changing digital trends and a vibrant content ecosystem in India’s entertainment industry.

Kumar Taurani, managing director – Tips Industries Limited commented, “We are extremely delighted to appoint Hari as our Chief Executive Officer. Hari has 360-degree experience of music ecosystem - starting from music distribution companies like Soundbuzz & Mauj Mobile, to heading digital business for a global music company Sony Music India, and then leading performance rights organization PPL India’s digital transformation. With an experienced hand like Hari being added to our core teams, combined with our strength in music content creation and acquisition, we aim to achieve higher revenues and continue to deliver value for our shareholders”

Nair said, “I am absolutely delighted to become a part of the TIPS team. It is an honour for me to lead an organization with a quality music catalogue and focused content acquisition strategy, which is known for its longevity in the music industry and continues to steadily grow its market share. TIPS continues to deftly navigate through India's ever-evolving digital landscape, thanks to the promoters’ experience, and a clear vision. The company's brilliant track record of profitable growth speaks volumes about its management’s endeavour to maximize shareholder returns. As the company stands at a pivotal juncture in its journey, I am humbled and equally excited to be a part of this aggressive journey. I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to Kumar Taurani and the Board members, for showing faith in my candidature to lead this company.”

Joining ByteDance in 2019, Nair led the South Asia region for music partnerships and licensing for all ByteDance, launching their music streaming service Resso first in India, and the overall experience with apps like TikTok, Helo, Capcut, etc.