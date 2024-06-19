Toshiba JSW appoints Daisuke Murata as Managing Director

Toshiba JSW, a joint venture between Japan's Toshiba Group and India's JSW Group, has announced the appointment of Daisuke Murata as its new Managing Director.

Murata graduated from the University of Tokyo with a degree of Bachelor of Engineering, and joined Toshiba Group in 1994. For three decades, he worked on engineering and manufacturing of large equipment for power sectors and later was responsible for business development utilising new technology. During this period, he gained valuable knowledge and experience in design and procurement of the generator, production planning and control of the turbine and generator, technical leading and management of the new businesses, and application of new technology such as heavy ion therapy system and superconducting.

In 2021, Murata was appointed as the Head of New Business Unit in Power System Division of Toshiba ESS.

Commenting on his appointment as MD, Toshiba JSW, Murata said, “In my new role at Toshiba JSW, I aim to bolster Make-in-India program and Export-from-India initiatives by expanding our business presence in overseas markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. By fully utilising our world-class manufacturing facility in Chennai and the Global Engineering Centre in Gurgaon, we will provide high quality products and services, supported by excellent installation supervision by our certified Indian technical advisors to our customers in India and globally.”

Toshiba JSW is committed to improve and modernise power sector, accelerating the transition towards a carbon neutral society. Toshiba JSW offers high efficiency equipment and service to existing power plants which can help in reduction of CO2 emissions and keeping high availability. Recently, Toshiba JSW has demonstrated its comprehensive service capabilities by restoring a unit to limited capacity power generation within a short span of 3 months following unplanned shutdown due to low pressure (LP) turbine damage. Toshiba JSW also offers effective solutions for ’preventive maintenance’ by way of advanced digital IoT solutions like EtaPRO for the power plants which further help in improving the efficiency and reliability of power generating assets.

In addition, Toshiba JSW in cooperation with Toshiba ESS, continues to provide Carbon Dioxide Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) solution, which helps separate and capture CO2 from its source such as thermal power plants. The captured CO2 can later be used in a different form for a different purpose. Currently, Toshiba JSW engineers are undergoing extensive training and preparing for taking up the work for CCUS in the future.