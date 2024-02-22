Unilever’s chief brand officer Aline Santos Farhat moves on

Aline Santos Farhat, who served as chief brand officer (followed by chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer) at Unilever, has stepped down from her position. Esi Eggleston Bracey, who is the chief growth and marketing officer will take over her marketing responsibilities. The responsibilities pertaining to global equity, diversity and inclusion will be looked after by the HR.

She said, “The longevity of a thirty-five-year career in such a vibrant company is a true privilege. To have learned and collaborated with many colleagues in our joint successes. To have been able to count on the wisdom of the many, many people — too many to name or count — who forever inspire me.”

The former chief brand officer added, “This has been the joy and the highest achievement of my career thus far: to play a part in creating an inclusive environment where our diverse and brilliant people flourish and are empowered to be pioneers in the connected worlds of marketing, digital and ED&I. I am leaving Unilever at the end of March to embark on a whole new adventure (details of which are unknown even to me!)”

Farhat, who began her innings at Unilever as global senior vice president, laundry, and rose to the ranks to hold positions such as executive vice president - global marketing, and chief diversity and inclusion officer.

In this role, Farhat led Unilever’s global marketing capabilities with a particular focus on digital upskilling, brand communication and innovation excellence. She was also responsible for the Unilever corporate brand and the Unilever Foundry (connecting Unilever brands with start-ups).