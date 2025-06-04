Dushyant Panda promoted to Vice President – Marketing at Razorpay

ADVERTISEMENT
Razorpay has appointed Dushyant Panda as the new Vice President – Marketing and Head of SME Business. In his new role, Panda will be at the helm of Razorpay’s central brand narrative, overseeing all marketing, product marketing, digital growth and creative initiatives across business units including Payments, Engage and POS.
He will also continue to lead the SME vertical, driving its P&L, growth and strategic expansion, transforming it into a revenue powerhouse.
“Thrilled to step into the role of VP, Marketing at Razorpay! Grateful for a team that inspires, a culture that raises the bar, and people who make the ride worth it. Excited for what’s next!” Panda posted on LinkedIn.
Over the last two years, Panda has served as Senior Director and Head of Central and Payments Marketing, where he played a key role in brand building, product launches, and digital growth. Notably, his leadership contributed significantly to Razorpay’s dominance in India’s fintech space, with the SME segment emerging as a major growth engine.
Before joining Razorpay, Panda held various leadership positions at NestAway Technologies, where he served as Head of Marketing and was instrumental in scaling brand and digital operations during a crucial phase for the proptech startup.
A gold medallist from IIM Raipur, Panda’s academic pedigree includes a semester at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management in Germany, where he was ranked in the top 1% of the class. He began his career in strategic market research with Kadence International in Indonesia, delivering insights across industries and geographies.