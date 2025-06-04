            

WHSmith India names Shantanu Chakravartty as new CEO

Chakravartty takes on this role with a clear mandate to triple the company’s revenue over the next four years and scale WHSmith India into a benchmark for modern travel retail.

By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2025 11:21 AM
WHSmith India names Shantanu Chakravartty as new CEO
At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, Chakravartty played a pivotal role in steering the WHSmith through unprecedented turbulence in the travel and airport retail sectors.

WHSmith India has appointed Shantanu Chakravartty as its Chief Executive Officer and Director. His leadership for the past seven years propelled the company through its most defining years. Chakravartty takes on this role with a clear mandate to triple the company’s revenue over the next four years and scale WHSmith India into a benchmark for modern travel retail.

At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, Chakravartty played a pivotal role in steering the WHSmith through unprecedented turbulence in the travel and airport retail sectors. Reflecting on that period, Shantanu said, “I’ve always believed that disruption is an invitation to rebuild stronger, that’s why we created the Airport Services Association of India, which helped the industry survive in 2020 and 2021”.

“With WHSmith, my vision is to grow our store footprint by 5x and create an ecosystem where both business and people thrive. We are currently operating 40 stores in India at various metro stations, airports and university campuses. What motivates me most is knowing that every store we open means more livelihoods, more opportunities. Retail is not just a business. It's a platform for people to grow their careers and transform their lives,” he added.

Last year, WHSmith India reached a revenue of Rs 200 crores, enhanced its footprint across major Indian airports, and introduced digital, data-driven operations to streamline customer experience. With this new position, Shantanu’s vision now is to grow the company’s top line to Rs 500 crores in the next three years.

A travel retail professional with over 15 years of experience, his career is grounded in operational mastery and expertise in commercialising transit points. His keen understanding of supply chains, passenger behaviour, and merchandising logic has helped transform WHSmith India into a symbol synonymous to airport retail.

Beyond business strategy, Chakravartty is a strong advocate of empowering frontline teams. He is known for his hands-on leadership. He regularly visits stores, mentors staff, and encourages feedback that feeds into continuous improvement. He is a passionate advocate of industry collaboration. He currently works pro bono as the General Secretary of the Airport Services Association of India. He actively shapes policies, advocates for infrastructure enhancements, and promotes collaborative growth among airport stakeholders.


Tags
First Published on Jun 4, 2025 11:21 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

'Married into a Bangalore family': Rishi Sunak shows support for RCB during IPL 2025 final

'Married into a Bangalore family': Rishi Sunak shows support for RCB during IPL 2025 final

Brand Makers

Dushyant Panda promoted to Vice President – Marketing at Razorpay

Dushyant Panda promoted to Vice President – Marketing at Razorpay

Brand Makers

Nestlé India's incoming chairman Manish Tiwary gets Rs 15 crore joining compensation

Nestlé India's incoming chairman Manish Tiwary gets Rs 15 crore joining compensation

Brand Makers

Data confidence: 96% claim it, only 66% deliver when it counts, says Canva

Data confidence: 96% claim it, only 66% deliver when it counts, says Canva

Brand Makers

Storyboard18 Exclusive: Yannick Bolloré headlines Marquee Nights. Don’t miss the highlights!

Storyboard18 Exclusive: Yannick Bolloré headlines Marquee Nights. Don’t miss the highlights!

Brand Makers

Paris Saint-Germain and Power of the Collective: Yannick Bolloré on leadership, legacy and loyalty

Paris Saint-Germain and Power of the Collective: Yannick Bolloré on leadership, legacy and loyalty

Brand Makers

PhysicsWallah appoints Satish Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

PhysicsWallah appoints Satish Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer