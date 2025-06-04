WHSmith India names Shantanu Chakravartty as new CEO

WHSmith India has appointed Shantanu Chakravartty as its Chief Executive Officer and Director. His leadership for the past seven years propelled the company through its most defining years. Chakravartty takes on this role with a clear mandate to triple the company’s revenue over the next four years and scale WHSmith India into a benchmark for modern travel retail.

At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, Chakravartty played a pivotal role in steering the WHSmith through unprecedented turbulence in the travel and airport retail sectors. Reflecting on that period, Shantanu said, “I’ve always believed that disruption is an invitation to rebuild stronger, that’s why we created the Airport Services Association of India, which helped the industry survive in 2020 and 2021”.

“With WHSmith, my vision is to grow our store footprint by 5x and create an ecosystem where both business and people thrive. We are currently operating 40 stores in India at various metro stations, airports and university campuses. What motivates me most is knowing that every store we open means more livelihoods, more opportunities. Retail is not just a business. It's a platform for people to grow their careers and transform their lives,” he added.

Last year, WHSmith India reached a revenue of Rs 200 crores, enhanced its footprint across major Indian airports, and introduced digital, data-driven operations to streamline customer experience. With this new position, Shantanu’s vision now is to grow the company’s top line to Rs 500 crores in the next three years.

A travel retail professional with over 15 years of experience, his career is grounded in operational mastery and expertise in commercialising transit points. His keen understanding of supply chains, passenger behaviour, and merchandising logic has helped transform WHSmith India into a symbol synonymous to airport retail.