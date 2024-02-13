comScore

Warner Media appoints Vaibhav Nagpal as head - partner relations and music acquisition

Vaibhav Nagpal brings in 14 years of experience in the digital media entertainment industry, with a focus on partnerships, acquisition, and music distribution.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 1:25 PM
Warner Music India has appointed Vaibhav Nagpal as the new Head of Partner Relations and Music Acquisition with immediate effect. He joins from Hungama Digital Media Entertainment and will directly report to Jay Mehta, managing director for Warner Music India and SAARC.

Nagpal brings in 14 years of experience in the digital media entertainment industry, with a focus on partnerships, acquisition, and music distribution. He has spearheaded the content and partner relation verticals at Hungama Digital Media Entertainment and has a proven track record in implementing strategies that have significantly boosted revenue milestones.

Commenting on the appointment, Jay Mehta, managing director for Warner Music India and SAARC, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Vaibhav to our team. His expertise will be instrumental in the company’s pursuit of its strategic goals. We are eager to continue expanding our footprint through exciting new partnerships and are confident that Vaibhav’s rich experience will align with our objectives towards growth."

On his new role, Vaibhav Nagpal shared, "I'm excited to join Warner Music India's dynamic team and leverage my experience and knowledge in this crucial phase of growth in the company. With new partnerships and efforts in acquisition and distribution, the label presence is bound to only get stronger."


First Published on Feb 13, 2024 1:25 PM

