We are not chasing market share, we are chasing service excellence: Akasa's Vinay Dube

Akasa Air, the country's commercial carrier, is not looking forward to predatory pricing and competing with incumbent carriers to increase its market share quickly, rather the airline will focus on improving the quality of its service, the airline's chief executive officer Vinay Dube told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Wings India 2024, Asia’s largest civil aviation exhibition, in Hyderabad.

"To be very honest we are not chasing market share. We are chasing service excellence. And if you look at our on-time performance, we are number one in November, number one in December, and we're number one in January as well," Dube further said.

He added that that Akasa Air takes pride in the service that it delivers to customers in terms of reliability, food, legroom, on-time performance, and the empathy and warmth of its staff.

"We're hyper-focused on reliability," Dube said, adding that Akasa Air will continue to be India's most on-time carrier.

Dube also said that despite the recent scrutiny the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft have received after the Alaska Air incident, Akasa Air was confident of the aircraft it operates and the 150 new planes it has placed an order for.

Akasa Air on January 18 placed a firm order of 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at WINGS India 2024, Hyderabad.

The order, which consists of 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets, will provide the airline with a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company’s domestic and international expansion plans.

This is the third biggest plane order by Indian carriers in the last year as they expect the country’s aviation sector to become one of the largest in the world.

While Akasa has not announced the deal value, analysts tracking the sector peg the current order at $15-20 billion.

Sufficient number of pilots

The new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms will not affect Akasa Air's flight schedule as it has hired a sufficient number of pilots in the last six to nine months to handle the anticipated change, Dube said.

"Today, we've got well over 500 pilots. Well over. I mean, maybe close to 600...We've got enough pilots to fly double the amount of aircraft that we have," Dube said, adding that the airline is looking forward to start flying to Port Blair, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Doha soon.

In a bid to ensure better fatigue management, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on January 8 revamped the FDTL regulations.

The latest rules include additional rest for pilots, revision of night duty regulations, and directions for airlines to submit pilot fatigue reports. The regulator has mandated airline operators to comply with the new notification by June 1 this year.

The new mandate has increased weekly rest periods for flight crew to 48 hours a week from the previous 36 hours.