            

      ZEE's CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta resigns; Mukund Galgali to take over as acting CFO

      Rohit Kumar Gupta's resignation is the latest in a long list of top level exits recently.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 19, 2024 8:05 AM
      ZEE's CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta resigns; Mukund Galgali to take over as acting CFO
      Rohit Kumar Gupta, ZEE's CFO, resigns.

      Rohit Kumar Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has decided to step down from his position due to personal reasons. Mukund Galgali, who has been with the Group for more than 17 years and currently spearheading the Commercial and Strategic Initiatives of the Company, as an acting Chief Financial Officer.

      In the past few months, the company has also seen a host of resignations across board. Some of these include Rahul Johri, President Business- South Asia, Nitin Mittal, President – Technology and Data, Punit Misra, President – Content and International Markets at ZEEL and others.

      Previously, MD and CEO Punit Goenka had outlined his strategy to improve margins in the coming quarters. He had highlighted the three focus areas for the company. They were frugality, optimisation, and a sharp emphasis on high-quality content. During the earnings call for FY 24 Q4 results, Goenka emphasised 'frugality' again. According to him, the need of the hour is to pivot to business to achieve a balanced cost structure in order to achieve sustained long term growth.

      "With that backdrop we are looking at every element of the business with the lens of improving the overall performance. As a result we expect some short term aberration in digital business financial performance,” he had said.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 19, 2024 8:04 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Ferns N Petals appoints Avi Kumar as CMO

      Ferns N Petals appoints Avi Kumar as CMO

      Brand Makers

      PepsiCo India launches ‘RevolutioNari' to empower 1 million women

      PepsiCo India launches ‘RevolutioNari' to empower 1 million women

      Brand Makers

      Prasar Bharati's former ADG Sunil Srivastava elected as IETE's president

      Prasar Bharati's former ADG Sunil Srivastava elected as IETE's president

      Brand Makers

      GroupM's Vinit Karnik elevated to MD of Content, Entertainment, Sports; Ajay Mehta elevated to head - content, GroupM

      GroupM's Vinit Karnik elevated to MD of Content, Entertainment, Sports; Ajay Mehta elevated to head - content, GroupM

      Brand Makers

      Microsoft Xbox Jerret West to join Roblox as chief marketing officer

      Microsoft Xbox Jerret West to join Roblox as chief marketing officer

      Brand Makers

      From Steve Jobs to Seth Godin, ten quotes about marketing you absolutely should read

      From Steve Jobs to Seth Godin, ten quotes about marketing you absolutely should read

      Brand Makers

      CMOs command premium pay in tepid job market. Find out how much CMOs earn

      CMOs command premium pay in tepid job market. Find out how much CMOs earn