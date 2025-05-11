Global Ads Spotlight: Here's how Cola-Cola hacked screentime with Alexa skill in KSA

How do you break through a wall built by your fiercest rival, especially when that wall is bright blue and deeply entrenched in culture? If you're Coca-Cola in Saudi Arabia, you don’t just push product—you hack pop culture. Enter “I See Coke,” the brand’s surprisingly clever, tech-meets-TV campaign that just might be the future of interactive advertising.

Let’s break this down: in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pepsi has long been the drink of choice—higher consideration, deeper love, louder spend. Coke? Not that much.

So the brand got creative and found a way to sneak into Saudi living rooms during their favourite pastime—streaming.

'I See Coke' is an AI-fuelled Alexa skill that listens while you’re watching your favourite shows. Every time Coca-Cola appears on-screen—whether it’s Eleven crushing a can in Stranger Things or Kevin McAllister sipping it in Home Alone 2—Alexa pipes up with a special offer. No app download, no annoying setup. Just "Coke just showed up. Want one?" vibes.

The execution

- Coke catalogued thousands of hours of content and used machine learning to tag every Coke placement—yes, every background bottle and logo flash.

- Alexa gives a unique, show-specific reply (in Arabic and English), making every encounter feel tailored.

- Viewers could instantly claim offers or even get a Coke delivered. Watching became shopping.

The results? Red-hot fizz

- +234% brand awareness

- 96% offer redemption rate

- Most mentioned brand to Alexa (globally)

In a country where e-commerce is still catching up, Coke leapfrogged the logistics and plugged right into an everyday moment—Netflix and chill, meet Coke and click.

Awards:

- Cannes Lions 2024 Shortlist (Commerce & Innovation)

- MENA Effies – Gold in Tech-Enabled Commerce

- D&AD Pencil Nominee – Digital Transformation

Why it worked