Global Ads Spotlight: Michael CeraVe's ultimate skincare prank that stole the Super Bowl thunder

In the 2024 Super Bowl, skincare wasn’t just about smooth faces; it was about smooth moves, big laughs, and even bigger impressions.

CeraVe, the dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, decided to break the mould with its most daring and hilarious campaign yet. Enter "Michael CeraVe" – a stunt so clever, it kept people guessing right up until the big reveal.

What did Cera Ve do?

This immersive campaign was one-of-a-kind, blending absurdity with authenticity. The plotline kicked off with a conspiracy theory: What if actor Michael Cera was the true mastermind behind CeraVe?

The campaign—spanning three weeks—unfolded across earned, paid, and owned channels, creating a suspense-filled narrative that tricked the public into believing Cera was the brains behind the brand. From fake news to Cera’s hilarious "proof" of his involvement, the campaign masterfully kept audiences hooked.

But it all came crashing down during the Super Bowl commercial when Cera’s bold claims were debunked by an epic boardroom showdown with CeraVe’s real dermatologists. The prank? Genius. The timing? Perfection. And the punchline? Total audience immersion.

Numbers and Awards

CeraVe wasn’t just aiming for laughs; it was targeting cultural relevance. And it nailed it. The campaign generated a whopping 32 billion impressions and helped CeraVe achieve its highest one-week sales of moisturizers in history. To top it off, the ad won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix and a Super Clio!

This brilliant stunt didn’t just capture attention; it gave the skincare brand an unforgettable cultural moment. With the rise of Gen Z, CeraVe capitalized on this trend, attracting a new wave of fans without alienating its loyal base.

The campaign even managed to make a skincare brand cool enough to be talked about at Super Bowl parties.

When it comes to ads, humour can go a long way—especially when it’s paired with a cultural event like the Super Bowl.

But CeraVe's "Michael CeraVe" wasn't just about comedy; it was about storytelling, timing, and creating a sense of mystery that evolved into one of the most talked-about moments of the year.

Whether you came for the skincare or stayed for the spectacle, one thing's for sure: CeraVe’s campaign left its mark. The brand didn’t just sell products; it sold an experience.