Aamir Khan lends voice to WhatsApp's global privacy push

WhatsApp is rolling out its most extensive global marketing effort to date, a campaign dubbed "Not Even WhatsApp,", as per reports. With over 3 billion monthly users worldwide, the initiative seeks to assure users that their personal messages remain private and inaccessible to anyone, including the platform itself, due to end-to-end encryption.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan provides the voiceover for both the Hindi and English versions of the ad. The broader campaign will unfold over several months across key markets including India, the US, UK, Brazil, and Mexico, utilizing a mix of television, digital media, outdoor advertising, and the WhatsApp platform itself. In India, the campaign is set to reach 16 states, including major hubs like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
Beyond the campaign messaging, WhatsApp is also focusing on recent privacy-enhancing feature updates. These include "Advanced Chat Privacy," designed to limit content sharing outside the app, particularly for sensitive conversations, and "Privacy Checkup," which offers users a guided process to review and adjust their security settings.
Vivian Odior, Head of WhatsApp Marketing, emphasized the campaign’s core message: "WhatsApp is the next best thing to an in-person conversation. This campaign brings to life our privacy promise that no one, not even WhatsApp can see or hear your personal messages in the most emotional and relatable way – all centered in the everyday moments we are all so familiar with.”