Adidas partners with Mercedes Formula One in multi-year kit deal

German sportswear giant Adidas will officially join forces with Mercedes F1 as the team's new kit supplier in a multi-year partnership announced on Tuesday, as per reports.

The move follows speculation that arose late last year, when leaked images of branded apparel hinted that Adidas was close to signing a deal.

The partnership brings an end to Puma's tenure as Mercedes' kit supplier. The once-dominant team finished fourth overall in what turned out to be seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's last season with them before he moved to Ferrari.

Now, Mercedes is looking ahead to a new chapter—with 18-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli teaming up alongside George Russell, the report added.

Despite the introduction of fresh talent and a revamped driver line-up, the team remains determined to reclaim the title-winning form it displayed in previous seasons.

Adidas will provide a range of apparel, footwear, and accessories under the partnership. The specially-designed kit, which will be made available to fans, is set to be unveiled next month. Limited-edition lines are also planned throughout the year, generating additional excitement ahead of the season opener in Australia on March 16.

The deal arrives at a pivotal moment for the sportswear brand, which recently lost its bid to supply the Germany national teams to Nike from 2027 to 2034.

Meanwhile, the departure of Lewis Hamilton, who turned 40 on Tuesday, underscores the passing of the torch, with the celebrated champion now wearing Ferrari colours and leaving the iconic Silver Arrows behind.