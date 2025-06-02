Air India revamps workforce, lowers average cabin crew age to 29

Air India has made big changes to its workforce, bringing in younger staff and lowering the average age of cabin crew from the late 40s to just 29. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, CEO Campbell Wilson said this is part of a larger plan to turn Air India into a modern, efficient, and customer-friendly airline. The average age of non-flying staff has also dropped sharply—from around 54 to 35. This transformation, he said, was much needed after years of hiring freezes and shrinking operations before the Tata Group took over the airline.

Wilson explained that Air India hadn’t hired non-flying staff for nearly 20 years. “We had to bring in new blood and fresh ideas to keep up with the demands of today’s aviation world,” he said. A mix of new recruitment, voluntary retirements, and the merging of four airlines under the Air India brand helped make this shift possible.

This younger workforce is not just about image—it’s crucial for keeping up with new flying regulations. These rules require more crew to be available, which led to the hiring of around 1,500 new pilots since privatisation. With a larger fleet and more routes, Air India needed more hands on deck to keep flights running smoothly. Younger pilots and crew members also bring modern skills, which helps improve efficiency and customer service.

Still, the airline hasn’t forgotten its roots. While embracing new talent, Air India continues to value the experience and wisdom of long-time employees. These veterans are helping to guide the newcomers and maintain a sense of continuity. Wilson said this mix of old and new is helping to reshape the company culture, and that many employees are proud to be part of this historic transformation.

At the heart of this change is a shared goal—to restore Air India’s reputation and make it a global leader again. Wilson highlighted the emotional connection many staff feel to the airline and their trust in the Tata Group’s vision. He said this sense of purpose has helped unite the team as they work towards a brighter future.