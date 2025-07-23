Evocus expands product portfolio, enters ready-to-drink market

ADVERTISEMENT
Evocus has unveiled a new beverage offering, Hydration IV Electrolytes Drink. As per the company, the launch marks Evocus’ entry into the fast-growing sports hydration segment.
With this launch, the brand is targeting 4X growth in revenue this fiscal year. As Indian consumers become increasingly wellness-focused, there is rising demand for functional products.
Aakash Vaghela, Founder & MD of Evocus, said, “The Indian consumer is waking up to the importance of hydration beyond thirst-quenching. As the wellness movement accelerates, there’s a massive white space in the market for clean, high-performance hydration solutions. We believe this will be a game changer in how India consumes electrolytes.”
Sonam Pama, Head of Marketing, Evocus added, “The launch of Hydration IV Electrolytes Drink reflects our understanding of today’s wellness-focused consumer who seeks functional yet convenient solutions. The product is designed to scale, provide instant gratification, and drive deeper penetration in the functional beverage market.”
The launch further builds on the credibility Evocus has established with its flagship black alkaline water. Hydration IV Electrolytes-Drink is available in four flavours, Blueberry, Tangerine, Cranberry and Lime & Yuzu.
Read More: From local flavor to national ambition: How Lahori Zeera is taking on cola giants with new-age FMCG model