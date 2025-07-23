Amazon acquires AI wearables startup Bee

ADVERTISEMENT
Tech company Amazon has acquired AI wearables startup Bee. The deal was highlighted in a LinkedIn post by Bee's co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo, which was later confirmed by Amazon's spokesperson Alexandra Miller.
In a LinkedIn post, Zollo has stated, "When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you. What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a new home at Amazon. Thank you to everyone who believed in us: our users, investors, and the entire Bee team. You made this milestone possible."
The tech giant had previously ventured into the wearables space with Halo—a health and fitness-focused device. However, as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative, the Halo product line was discontinued in 2023.
San Francisco-based Bee developed a $49.99 wristband that resembles a Fitbit smartwatch. The device is powered by AI and integrates with smartphones to listen to and analyze conversations, generating summaries, to-do lists, and reminders for daily tasks.
Amazon has unveiled a suite of AI products, including its proprietary Nova models, Trainium chips, a shopping chatbot, and Bedrock—a marketplace for third-party models.
The tech company also revamped its Alexa voice assistant—originally launched over a decade ago—by integrating advanced AI capabilities. Amazon’s smart home security subsidiary, Ring, is also exploring the integration of generative AI into some of its products.