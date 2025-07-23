            

Amazon acquires AI wearables startup Bee

The deal was highlighted in a LinkedIn post by Bee's co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo, which was later confirmed by Amazon's spokesperson Alexandra Miller.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 1:12 PM
Amazon has unveiled a suite of AI products, including its proprietary Nova models, Trainium chips, a shopping chatbot, and Bedrock—a marketplace for third-party models. (Image credits: Unsplash)

Tech company Amazon has acquired AI wearables startup Bee. The deal was highlighted in a LinkedIn post by Bee's co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo, which was later confirmed by Amazon's spokesperson Alexandra Miller.

In a LinkedIn post, Zollo has stated, "When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you. What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a new home at Amazon. Thank you to everyone who believed in us: our users, investors, and the entire Bee team. You made this milestone possible."

The tech giant had previously ventured into the wearables space with Halo—a health and fitness-focused device. However, as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative, the Halo product line was discontinued in 2023.

San Francisco-based Bee developed a $49.99 wristband that resembles a Fitbit smartwatch. The device is powered by AI and integrates with smartphones to listen to and analyze conversations, generating summaries, to-do lists, and reminders for daily tasks.

Amazon has unveiled a suite of AI products, including its proprietary Nova models, Trainium chips, a shopping chatbot, and Bedrock—a marketplace for third-party models.

The tech company also revamped its Alexa voice assistant—originally launched over a decade ago—by integrating advanced AI capabilities. Amazon’s smart home security subsidiary, Ring, is also exploring the integration of generative AI into some of its products.


First Published on Jul 23, 2025 1:11 PM

