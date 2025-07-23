PwC India expands NCR presence with sixth office in Gurugram

ADVERTISEMENT
PwC India has opened its sixth office in the National Capital Region (NCR), expanding its footprint in one of the country's most strategically important business hubs. As reported by PTI, the new 125,000 sq ft facility is located in DLF Downtown 4, Gurugram, and is designed to accommodate over 1,200 employees.
With this addition, PwC India now has the capacity to seat nearly 8,000 professionals across Delhi-NCR, reinforcing the region’s importance in driving both domestic and international mandates.
“This expansion is a reflection of the continued demand for our services and the deep trust our clients place in us,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India. “The NCR remains a critical growth engine for our business across sectors and capabilities.”
The move is part of PwC India’s broader national expansion strategy. The firm, which employs around 30,000 people across 20 locations, has also announced plans to open two new offices in Mumbai later this year, indicating a bullish outlook on India’s evolving consulting landscape.
More than just a physical expansion, the Gurugram office represents PwC’s evolving hybrid workplace model, designed to foster agility, collaboration, and innovation as clients increasingly seek integrated, tech-enabled solutions.