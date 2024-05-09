Australian avocados enter Indian market with Brett Lee as ambassador

Avocados Australia Limited, the representative body for the Australian avocado industry, announced its entry into the Indian market, accompanied by Australian cricketer Brett Lee as their brand ambassador.

The Australian avocado industry is growing rapidly, Australia produced just over 115,385 tonnes of avocados in 2022/23 and Australian production is forecast to increase strongly over the next few years to approximately 170,000 tonnes by 2026.

During the launch of Australian avocados in India, acting Australian High Commissioner to India, Nick McCaffrey said: “The introduction of Australian avocados to the Indian market signifies a promising partnership between our nations. It's a testament to the growing bilateral ties and the potential for further collaboration in the agricultural sector.”

John Tyas, CEO of Avocados Australia, stated, "we are excited to bring the exceptional taste and nutritional benefits of Australian avocado to the diverse Indian market. With our focus on exports and a commitment to quality and service, we are confident that we will establish a robust presence in India. While competition exists, we believe our emphasis on quality, service, availability throughout the year and market support will set us apart. Also, with Brett Lee as the brand ambassador, we are confident that Australian avocados will become a beloved fruit in Indian households, enriching meals and inspiring culinary creativity."

“Many consumers in India are not aware of the health benefits of regular avocado consumption nor are they aware of the wide range of uses this fruit can provide in different cuisines. Our intent is to educate consumers on both these aspects, we can also help with consumer communication on the best approaches for fruit ripening and handling."

“India market access is a great opportunity, however, we have much to learn about this market and it will take time and effort to develop this market over the coming years,” he added.

Lee said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Australian avocados and with the fruit that embodies the essence of health. Throughout my journey, I have prioritized nourishing my body with good food, which is why I'm excited to combine this passion with my deep affinity for India and its rich culture. I look forward to championing the exceptional taste, quality, and adaptability of Australian avocados both at home and abroad.”