Oakley launches new campaign with Rohit Sharma

Sports performance eyewear brand Oakley has launched a new campaign ‘Be Who You Are’ starring Rohit Sharma. The campaign also marks Rohit Sharma’s 5th year of association with Oakley.

The new campaign celebrates the authenticity, passion, and self-belief of an athlete’s journey, with Sharma leading the narrative on behalf of the brand, The ad opens with the Sharma, inspiring future athletes to trust and embrace their inner voice, empowering them to steer decisions and actions in pursuit of excellence.

“At Oakley, we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Rohit Sharma and unveil the latest chapter of our ‘Be Who You Are’ campaign. Oakley believes in highlighting both the human side, as well as the sporting side, shining a spotlight not only on the athlete’s talent but also on their role as a leader and positive role model for future generations.” said Sahil Jandial, Senior Brand Business Manager, Oakley India.

“Through the 'Be Who You Are' campaign, we aim to inspire the next generation of athletes to embrace their authenticity and pursue their dreams with unwavering self-belief, a mantra that has guided me in my journey. Teaming up with Oakley, our goal was to bring alive the message, that it's not just about chasing victories on the field for an athlete, but about conquering any terrain, in any arena, and any sport, simply by being true to themselves," Sharma said.

In latest campaign, Sharma is seen sporting the brand’s newly launched eyewear – Sphaera and Bisphaera.