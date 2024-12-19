Bata India expands accessibility; partners with qcomm app Zepto

ADVERTISEMENT
Bata India has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to provide swift delivery of their fashion and festive footwear collections.
The growing quick commerce market, with a CAGR of over 4.5 percent has driven a rapid surge in demand for fashion products. With launch in Delhi-NCR, Bata now plans to expand to major metropolitan cities across India, offering a broader assortment of products.
Gunjan Shah, CEO of Bata India, said, “Our partnership with Zepto marks a significant step in that journey. We wanted to strengthen our omni-channel presence to ensure that customers can shop for our stylish and high-quality footwear in the way that best suits them—whether online, in-store, or now, with rapid doorstep delivery. Today's consumers seek the convenience of having everything delivered to them, and this collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to enhance accessibility.”
“This collaboration is all about convenience, speed and making a wide variety of styles available to our consumers to choose from. We are united in our goal to enhance the shopping experience, redefining how quickly people can access stylish and quality shoes, making it easier for them to express their personal style on the go,” Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, added.
As Bata continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving retail landscape, the partnership with Zepto represents a significant step toward enhancing customer accessibility to quality footwear.