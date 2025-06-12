Pocket FM brings global influencers to get their ears cleaned on the streets of India

Audio series platform Pocket FM decided to tackle the issue of ears unable to soak in advices, opinions and content anymore when the world got noisy. The brand roped in a bunch of global influencers, who took to the Indian streets, and got their ears cleaned by street-side ear-cleaners who have been doing this for generations.

This activation is the latest addition to Pocket FM’s ongoing campaign - India, Kuch Acha Suno! The campaign turns ear-cleaning into a powerful metaphor: sometimes, you need to hit reset before you can hear clearly, stated the company.

“We live in probably the noisiest times. We are exposed to unsolicited advice, opinions, and noise from every direction,” said Vineet Singh, head of brand marketing and communications, Pocket Entertainment.

He added, “The ‘roadside ear cleaners’ concept both metaphorically and literally holds a mirror to our lives, filled with noise we never signed up for. It takes forward our brand ideology and adds a quirky and global twist to it. It further reinforces our message - Block out the chaos and listen to something that actually makes us feel better.”

Designed as a series with multiple videos, the phygital campaign features content creators like Brown Wanderers, Kyle Paul, Andy Evans aka The Aussie Bhai, Joshua Barnes, and Praveen.

Shot on real locations with real reactions, the videos document their journey from information overload to inner peace, ending with each of them slipping in their earphones, blocking out the chaos, and tuning into Pocket FM.

Within the first week of launch, it garnered over a million engagement, including 900k video views across platforms. Pocket FM also saw an uptick in app engagement, with 37 percent increase in search trends in the month.