      boAt breached?: Alleged data leak at boAt lands millions of customers' data on dark web

      Aman Gupta-founded boAt is facing a data firestorm after a hacker named ShopifyGUY claimed to have leaked the personal data of millions of customers on dark web. The leaked data includes names, email IDs, phone numbers, and customer IDs of Boat customers.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2024 8:36 AM
      The Aman Gupta-led boAt reportedly suffered a massive data breach.

      Leading homegrown earables and wearables company, boAt, is likely facing a data firestorm after a hacker named ShopifyGUY claimed to have leaked the personal data of millions of boAt's customers on dark web. The leaked data includes names, email IDs, phone numbers, and customer IDs of boAt customers.

      The Aman Gupta-led boAt reportedly suffered a massive data breach, according to a report by Forbes India that stated the personal data of more than 7.5 million customers has been leaked on the dark web.

      “boAt is aware of recent claims regarding a potential data leak involving customer information. We take these claims seriously and have immediately launched a comprehensive investigation," the company said in an official statement shared with Moneycontrol. It added, "At boAt, safeguarding customer data is our top priority.”

      Boat is the number one brand in the Indian wearables market and it has 26 percent market share, as per data shared by IDC in February 2024. It is also the market leader in the TWS (true wireless) earbuds market in India, with 34 percent market share in the TWS category.

      Recently, boAt was in the news for its ad that took a shot at Apple and Noise. Conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna and the rest of the team at a firm called Moonshot, the ad took a dig at one of the world’s most valuable companies - Apple's fans.


      First Published on Apr 9, 2024 8:30 AM

