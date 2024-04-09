boAt breached?: Alleged data leak at boAt lands millions of customers' data on dark web

Leading homegrown earables and wearables company, boAt, is likely facing a data firestorm after a hacker named ShopifyGUY claimed to have leaked the personal data of millions of boAt's customers on dark web. The leaked data includes names, email IDs, phone numbers, and customer IDs of boAt customers.

The Aman Gupta-led boAt reportedly suffered a massive data breach, according to a report by Forbes India that stated the personal data of more than 7.5 million customers has been leaked on the dark web.

“boAt is aware of recent claims regarding a potential data leak involving customer information. We take these claims seriously and have immediately launched a comprehensive investigation," the company said in an official statement shared with Moneycontrol. It added, "At boAt, safeguarding customer data is our top priority.”

Boat is the number one brand in the Indian wearables market and it has 26 percent market share, as per data shared by IDC in February 2024. It is also the market leader in the TWS (true wireless) earbuds market in India, with 34 percent market share in the TWS category.