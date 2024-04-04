Noise hits back at boAt; Is the brand war officially on?

The recent boAt vs Apple scenario has just witnessed an interesting turn of events. Netizens and experts were accusing boAt of ouching above its weight and how they should instead focus on their rivals here in India like Noise.

Storyboard18 too mentioned how a brand war between boAt and Noise seems a lot more plausible and would be generally accepted and would thus, land softly.

Well, we guess it’s on then. Noise has hit back at boAt. The brand has released a reverse ad with the tagline “Maybe you should think.” Perhaps, indicating that boAt should’ve anticipated the backlash it would receive.

boAt’s original print ad read “Think Different Better,” where the word ‘Different’ was striked out.

In the case of Noise, they striked out both ‘different’ and ‘better’, leaving just the word ‘think’.

The ad by boAt sparked quite a bit of buzz on the internet with Apple fans up in arms and outraged at the comparison made between boAt and Apple hearables. Furthermore, there was also severe criticisms regarding boAt's sourcing from China, which led some to question the use of patriotism in the brand's narrative.

The ad film was created by popular YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna and their firm Moonshot. The team has worked on several viral brand campaigns in recent years including the famous angry Rahul Dravid ad and other ads for CRED.