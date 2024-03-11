Bombay HC to hear Killer Jeans' Rs 25 crore suit against Netflix for trademark infringement; Brands land in a 'Killer Soup'

The matter of Killer Jeans versus 'Killer Soup' will be heard at the Bombay High Court on March 11 after Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), the maker of Killer Jeans, took the streamer Netflix to court over alleged trademark infringement. 'Killer Soup' is a Netflix film starring actors Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma.

The issue, KKCL says, is the use of the word Killer in the title. According to reports, KKCL is seeking damages up to Rs 25 crore, and removal of any content that infringes the trademark. The first hearing will take place on March 11, 2024. The legal notice was sent to Netflix in January where the KKCL lawyers had mentioned that the usage of registered trademark ‘killer’ for the film ‘Killer Soup’ would cause KKCL "irreparable loss, harm and damage, and damage to their goodwill."

KKCL said in a press statement, "Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the makers of 'KILLER JEANS,' have filed a suit before the Bombay High Court against the makers of the web series 'KILLER SOUP' for infringing their Trade Mark 'KILLER.' KKCL has impleaded the producers Macguffin Pictures LLP and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP as Defendants in the Suit."

Killer Jeans is a homegrown brand of clothing. Killer Soup is a crime drama about a woman who kills her husband to live with another man who looks just like her dead husband but is of a very different nature and temperament. Reports say KKCL lawyers sent a notice to Netflix as well as series producer and Macguffin Pictures, to remove the word "Killer" from the title as well as promotional material for the series.