Trademark infringement: Rolex sues WatchStyler

The trademark of the luxury watch brand on the counterfeit watches and the materials that were used in their manufacturing are inferior, asserts Rolex.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2024 8:53 AM
The trademark of the luxury watch brand on the counterfeit watches and the materials that were used in their manufacturing are inferior, asserts Rolex. The brand went on to state that Watchstyler knowingly used these spurious designations.

Rolex Watch USA, a luxury watch brand, sued WatchStyler Inc, a customs part provider for Rolex watches (as specified by their official website) for trademark infringement related to the sale of allegedly counterfeit watches.

The luxury watch brand, which filed a complaint in the US district on February 1 stated that on numerous occasions over the past few years, it purchased watches that used its registered trademarks from a website by Watchstyler, which, according to them, was not licensed to sell Rolex watches.

The trademark of the luxury watch brand on the counterfeit watches and the materials that were used in their manufacturing are inferior, asserts Rolex. The brand went on to state that Watchstyler knowingly used these spurious designations.


First Published on Feb 5, 2024 8:53 AM

