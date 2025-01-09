Britannia's new OOH campaign champions sustainability by moulding billboard art

Britannia has unveiled an unconventional out-of-home (OOH) campaign that underscores its commitment to sustainable practices.

Titled "Nature Shapes Britannia," the initiative literally adapts to billboard designs to the organic contours of nearby trees—offering a striking visual metaphor of how the brand aligns with nature, rather than the other way around.

From plastic neutrality to water stewardship, Britannia's long-standing ESG initiatives form the basis of the campaign's messaging. Each billboard features text and artwork that bend, curve, and twist around tree branches, with the result that no two are the same.

The brand also ensured that these specially designed hoardings were printed on 100% cotton biodegradable material, reinforcing the company's broader sustainability ethos.

“Britannia has been committed to being a sustainable organisation with a deep commitment towards its strategic ESG pillars,” said Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia. “Through the years, we’ve learnt that sustainability needs a conscious, adaptive, flexible approach. The team ensured even the hoarding material was biodegradable, ensuring we stay committed to the cause we’re delivering.”

The campaign was devised in collaboration with creative agency Talented and various media partners, led by Coral Media.

Uniquely, the project required a reverse selection process: instead of identifying high-visibility billboards first, the team scoured multiple cities to find hoardings that were partially obscured by local tree species. As a result, each billboard’s typography and layout were determined by the shape and growth pattern of the adjacent trees—ranging from Nag Kesar to Aam, Neem, and Peepal.

“Nature shapes Britannia and so it was natural for us to want nature to shape its advertising as well,” said Aabhaas Shreshtha, Founding Member and Creative at Talented. “After a rigorous search, we studied the contours of each tree, understood its growth and coverage, and designed around them. This approach brings large-scale sustainability initiatives closer to everyday life.”

“We were pleasantly surprised when we were briefed on the current campaign and feel incredibly proud to support Britannia’s initiative,” added Sonia Lal, Partner at Coral Media. “It’s not just a wonderful way to showcase the brand’s sustainability ethos—it's also a call to other advertisers and media owners to think differently. Not everything great must come at the cost of nature.”