Cannes Lions introduces safe zones to support delegate safety

Cannes Lions has announced the introduction of three dedicated Safe Zones, staffed by trained professionals and open for 22 hours a day, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., during this year’s festival.

Speaking to ADWEEK, Frank Starling, the festival’s Chief DEI Officer, said these Safe Zones will be open from June 16 to 20 and located at:

Inside the Palais des Festivals (main venue)

Pantiero Terrace, near the registration area

La Roseraie park, at the far end of the Croisette

These confidential spaces are open to anyone who feels uncomfortable, needs support, or would like guidance from trained safeguarding professionals.

A Response to Growing Safety Concerns The new measures come after several women spoke publicly about their experiences of sexual harassment and assault during Cannes Lions 2024, which saw over 12,000 delegates from 94 countries attend.

While organisers didn’t directly link these changes to those incidents, Starling said the approach had been developed through “active listening, feedback, and collaboration.”

One widely reported case involved two U.S. undergraduate students who said they were sexually assaulted by a contractor in the advertising industry, in the gardens of the Carlton Hotel, and reported it to Cannes police.

In another account, Dagmar Bennett, Director of TV Documentaries and Partnerships at Brixton Finishing School, wrote in Campaign that a senior male colleague propositioned her for sex in exchange for money.

These and other experiences led to changes recommended by the festival’s Community Safeguarding Committee, which includes groups like:

TimeTo (industry anti-harassment initiative)

Brixton Finishing School

WACL’s Empower Cafe

“The Festival should be a place where everyone feels welcome and safe,” said Starling. “That’s why we’re continuing to work hand-in-hand with our delegates, partners, communities, and local authorities to create an environment where everyone feels respected and included.”

New Visibility for Alert Buttons To support the Safe Zones, the festival will highlight the locations of “alert buttons” installed by the City of Cannes in the official Cannes Lions app and inclusivity guide.

These buttons, discreet and easy to access, were first introduced in 2015 and expanded in 2021. Each is fitted with a camera and microphone and connects directly to local police.

Some key locations for these buttons include in front of the Palais steps, SNCF train station entrance, Place Roubaud in La Bocca and Macé beach

What Happens Inside a Safe Zone? Starling said a triage process will be followed to decide the best course of action when someone comes forward - offer support or guidance, work with on-site security to manage the issue discreetly, involve local police if needed

In addition, Cannes Lions will once again run an anti-harassment campaign, building on last year’s partnership with TimeTo, which produced Celebrating Safely, a guide on preventing and responding to sexual harassment.

This year, the campaign will go further. “We’re asking everyone to pause, reflect, intervene safely, and take responsibility for creating a respectful, inclusive experience for all,” Starling said.

Bystander Training and Community Support In the lead-up to the event, TimeTo will offer bystander intervention training, open to all delegates. Details will be shared in advance of the festival.

“We want our community to feel empowered to safely and effectively intervene if they witness inappropriate behaviour,” Starling explained. “By offering this, we hope to educate participants on how to identify problematic situations, choose suitable responses, and support those affected.”

The two U.S. students who reported their experiences last year said they were groped and told to accept men's “forwardness”—all in public, with no one stepping in. They said they chose to speak up to call for greater safety and accountability, especially for young women and students attending the festival.